Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Cut by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after buying an additional 45,272 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 303,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.7 %

GILD stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,450,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.53, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.