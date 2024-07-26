Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,227 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 175,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,873,000 after purchasing an additional 87,482 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.81.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,434,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.53, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

