Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Short Interest Down 68.8% in July

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNRG. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 63,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 388,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 65,257 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNRG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,919. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $12.31.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0666 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

