Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.20

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.20 and last traded at $35.14, with a volume of 509433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLNG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Golar LNG

Golar LNG Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Golar LNG had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Golar LNG by 26,805.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.