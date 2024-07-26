Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTIM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,121. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $28.49 million, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.