Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.80.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

GSHD stock opened at $84.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average is $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 136.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.36. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 111.97% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller acquired 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.