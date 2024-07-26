Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Gores Holdings IX Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GHIX opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. Gores Holdings IX has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings IX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,625,000. Flow State Investments L.P. grew its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

