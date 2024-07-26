GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1505718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of GoviEx Uranium from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get GoviEx Uranium alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GXU

GoviEx Uranium Price Performance

About GoviEx Uranium

The firm has a market cap of C$44.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

(Get Free Report)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.