Gravity (G) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $393.88 Million

Gravity (G) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. Gravity has a market capitalization of $393.88 million and approximately $32.80 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gravity was first traded on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. Gravity’s official website is galxe.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.05541877 USD and is up 6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $32,399,499.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

