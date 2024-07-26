Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $8.58

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $9.10. Gray Television shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 210 shares traded.
Gray Television Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter.
Gray Television Dividend Announcement
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
