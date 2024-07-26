Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Trading Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:ETCG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.34. 100,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,100. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Company Profile

