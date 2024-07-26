Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Down 47.1% in July

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the June 30th total of 18,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GECC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $113.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 46.02% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

