Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Short Interest Down 71.4% in July

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 stock remained flat at $10.14 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,975. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.5313 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

