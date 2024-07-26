Gregory Baszucki Sells 13,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $525,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,708,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,712,991.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gregory Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $476,710.00.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,326. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Roblox by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 49,827 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 45,237 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 566.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.59.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

