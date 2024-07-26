Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Down 47.0% in July

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the June 30th total of 18,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Grindrod Shipping Stock Up 0.1 %
Grindrod Shipping stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,184. Grindrod Shipping has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Grindrod Shipping Company Profile
