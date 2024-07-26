Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Down 47.0% in July

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the June 30th total of 18,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Grindrod Shipping Stock Up 0.1 %

Grindrod Shipping stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,184. Grindrod Shipping has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of vessels comprising handysize and supramax/ultramax dry bulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers; and engages in the ship management activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.