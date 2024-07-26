Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Grupo Simec Stock Down 3.5 %

Grupo Simec stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.29. Grupo Simec has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $464.45 million for the quarter.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.