Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, July 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.
Gryphon Capital Income Trust Price Performance
About Gryphon Capital Income Trust
