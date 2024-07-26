Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Gulf Investment Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GIF opened at GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.37. The stock has a market cap of £913,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 5.50. Gulf Investment Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.64 ($0.03).

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

