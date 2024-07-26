GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Price Performance

GUNGF stock remained flat at $17.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65.

Get GungHo Online Entertainment alerts:

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes smartphone applications, console games, and online computer games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.