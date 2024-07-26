Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,404,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 5,198,033 shares.The stock last traded at $9.19 and had previously closed at $9.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.24.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Haleon by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Haleon by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 842,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 40,893 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 189,519 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

