Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HAL. Bank of America reduced their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.53.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $34.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $2,298,204. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

