Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Get Halliburton alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HAL

Halliburton Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of HAL opened at $34.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,204 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Halliburton by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $284,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 116.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $97,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,371 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.