Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, an increase of 152.0% from the June 30th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Beach Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $1,415,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 56,345 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $994,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 68,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

HBB traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $19.66. 2,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Hamilton Beach Brands Increases Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.28 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

