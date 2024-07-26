Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) PT Raised to $21.00 at DA Davidson

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HAFC opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1,406.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 291.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

