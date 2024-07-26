Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.65

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 17800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Hannan Metals Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Hannan Metals Company Profile

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

