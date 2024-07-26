Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Raised to $44.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

