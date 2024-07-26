Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,148. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.61%.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

