Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $78.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Get Hasbro alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $62.29. 373,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.83. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 99,263 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 351.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $70,544,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.