Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Maximus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMS. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 1,445.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 8,288.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS opened at $91.65 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.95.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.26. Maximus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

