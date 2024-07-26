Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $341,000 Position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of Lion Electric worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

LEV opened at $0.88 on Friday. The Lion Electric Company has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $55.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEV shares. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial cut Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.74.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

