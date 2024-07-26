Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,309 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of ChargePoint worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,936,000 after buying an additional 3,325,694 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $258,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 484.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 60,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHPT has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 127.18% and a negative net margin of 93.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $38,810.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $38,810.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,099 shares of company stock valued at $137,498 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.