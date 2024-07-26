Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $3.55 Million Investment in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 164,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.54% of Celcuity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after acquiring an additional 60,563 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celcuity by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 828,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its stake in Celcuity by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $19.15 on Friday. Celcuity Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $672.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celcuity ( NASDAQ:CELC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Celcuity in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celcuity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

