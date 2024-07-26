Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1,073.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,909 shares of company stock worth $27,162,851 in the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $90.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 227.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $102.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.72 and a 200 day moving average of $85.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

