Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 354 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $118.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.02 and its 200-day moving average is $110.29. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

