Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 405,200 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,719 shares of company stock worth $9,353,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

