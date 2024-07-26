Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 49,051 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,051 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $1,720,241. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock opened at $187.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 96.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.43.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.09.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

