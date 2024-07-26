Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $3.07 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.73.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

