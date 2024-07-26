Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $372,000 Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CHK stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average is $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.62.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

