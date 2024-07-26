Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,308 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 247,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 162,886 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 394.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 388,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 309,609 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,748,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -93.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

