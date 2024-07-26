Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.
Healthpeak Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 36.5% annually over the last three years. Healthpeak Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 240.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.
Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of NYSE:DOC traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. 8,947,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,057,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
