Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.11 or 0.00006102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $150.08 million and $25,556.63 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.10366666 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $26,263.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

