Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HIBB. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $87.50 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $87.50 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.79.

HIBB opened at $87.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.92. Hibbett has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hibbett by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 22,481 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hibbett by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the first quarter valued at about $997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

