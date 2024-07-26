Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HKMPY stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 902. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $56.63.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

