Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of HKMPY stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 902. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $56.63.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
