Hilltop Holdings Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:HTH)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2024

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTHGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Hilltop has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years. Hilltop has a payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Hilltop Price Performance

NYSE HTH traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 294,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $112,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.