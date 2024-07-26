Hilltop Holdings Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Hilltop has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years. Hilltop has a payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Price Performance

NYSE HTH traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 294,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $112,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.