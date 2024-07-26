Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.00

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 1.03%.

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd.

