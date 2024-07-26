Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.12

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 65556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Holcim Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99.

Holcim Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5685 per share. This is an increase from Holcim’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

