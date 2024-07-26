HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73, Zacks reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.06 million.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 65,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,718. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $595.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HomeTrust Bancshares

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.