Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.57, but opened at $32.64. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Horace Mann Educators shares last traded at $33.52, with a volume of 28,733 shares traded.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Horace Mann Educators
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators
Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 2.8 %
The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.17). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 87.18%.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Horace Mann Educators
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.