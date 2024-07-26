Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.57, but opened at $32.64. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Horace Mann Educators shares last traded at $33.52, with a volume of 28,733 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.17). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

