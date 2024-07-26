Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.73.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

TSE:HBM opened at C$11.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.27. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$14.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.18. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of C$707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7249725 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

