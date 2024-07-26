HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) by 79.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in HUYA were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at $16,189,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in HUYA by 2,008.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,551,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,884 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 163,406 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in HUYA by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 61,888 shares in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Price Performance

HUYA stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $991.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $208.31 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUYA

HUYA Profile

(Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.